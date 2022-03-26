Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.81. Elastic has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

