Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avantor by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,239 shares of company stock worth $3,466,112 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

