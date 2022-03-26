Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $224,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,983,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

NYSE FMS opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

