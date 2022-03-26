Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,473,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 97 shares of company stock worth $113,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,454.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,220.26.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

