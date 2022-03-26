Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

