Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ELOX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.60.

ELOX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

