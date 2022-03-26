EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.50.

EMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMX Royalty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 65.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 165.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

