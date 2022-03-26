EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.50.
EMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMX Royalty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.67.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
