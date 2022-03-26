EMX Royalty’s (EMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.