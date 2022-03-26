Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $444,032.00

Energi (NRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $36.35 million and approximately $444,032.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00188269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00028568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.66 or 0.00402869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,324,345 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.