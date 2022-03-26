Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,379,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

