Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,003,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Engie stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 200,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENGIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Engie from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

