Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. Enova International has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 115.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enova International by 128.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

