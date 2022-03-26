Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC owned 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

