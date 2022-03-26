Enrico Digirolomo Sells 1,279 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IIVI opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

