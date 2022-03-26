Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,185,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,944. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.