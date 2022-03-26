Enzyme (MLN) Market Capitalization Tops $121.93 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $58.25 or 0.00131026 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $121.93 million and $5.25 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00035499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00112173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,293 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

