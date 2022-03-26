Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF accounts for 2.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 5.14% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOUP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 1,153.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOUP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $59.22.

