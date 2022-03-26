Epiq Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Atlas accounts for 1.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Atlas worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 800,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

