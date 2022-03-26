EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 7%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $30.70. 647,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,337,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

