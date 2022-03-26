Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 268.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

EQ stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.26. 44,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

