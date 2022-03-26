Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GoHealth, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

GoHealth stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $432.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

