Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.76 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 104,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

