Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,075 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

