Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NetApp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the data storage provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07. NetApp has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

