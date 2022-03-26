Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

