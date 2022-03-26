Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Price Target Raised to €113.50

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank to €113.50 ($124.73) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Eurazeo has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $92.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45.

About Eurazeo (Get Rating)

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

