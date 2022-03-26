Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Price Target Raised to €113.50

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank to €113.50 ($124.73) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Eurazeo has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $92.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45.
About Eurazeo (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eurazeo (EUZOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.