Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Price Target Raised to €113.50

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank to €113.50 ($124.73) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Eurazeo has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $92.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

About Eurazeo (Get Rating)

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.