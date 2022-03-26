Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “
Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.
About Euronav (Get Rating)
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronav (EURN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.