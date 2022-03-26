Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.22.

ES stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after acquiring an additional 548,389 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

