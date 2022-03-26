Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

MRAM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 135,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

