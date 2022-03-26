Exagen Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Exagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Exagen has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 467,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

