ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.20.

EXLS stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $86.01 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average of $128.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

