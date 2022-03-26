FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $432.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.90.

Shares of FDS traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.18. 377,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $415.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.19.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

