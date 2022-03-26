Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLMN. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $7.03 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

