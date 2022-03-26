Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 215 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.87. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

