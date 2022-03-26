Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 62 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.03 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.