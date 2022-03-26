Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 85 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,502,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.58. 1,236,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,100. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

