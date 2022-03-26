Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 80 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.18. 1,196,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.99. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

