Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,041,800 shares, an increase of 3,457.1% from the February 28th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.11 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

