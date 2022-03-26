Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $12.16. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 883 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.
About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
