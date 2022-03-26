Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $12.16. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 883 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 115,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

