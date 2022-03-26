First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
FCAP opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. First Capital has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $55.63.
In other news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About First Capital (Get Rating)
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
