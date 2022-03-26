First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FCAP opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. First Capital has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $55.63.

In other news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Capital by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

