First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $89.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.80 million and the lowest is $88.20 million. First Foundation posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $375.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $385.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $409.73 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $430.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Foundation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.41 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

