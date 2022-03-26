First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FBZ opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $1,530,000.

