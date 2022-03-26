First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 331,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 713.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

