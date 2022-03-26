First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:DDIV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of DDIV stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDIV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter.

