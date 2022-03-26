First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FEMS stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 355,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter.

