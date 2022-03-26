First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 32.33% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

