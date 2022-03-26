First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FGM)

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FGM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.44% of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

