First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FEX stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $93.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

