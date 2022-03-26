First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $94.69 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

