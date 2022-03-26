First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.